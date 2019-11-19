Hannah Palmer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lacy Black Bodysuit With Insanely Low Neckline

Hannah Palmer‘s most recent social media share has her fans’ jaws dropping once again. The blond-haired beauty is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-range of sexy ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and plenty of sexy and lacy numbers. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Palmer left almost nothing to the imagination in a smoking hot new snapshot.

In the new black and white image, the model posed on a tile floor with a white wall at her back. The smokeshow wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail, using a piece of hair as a tie. Palmer rocked a stunning face of makeup for the occasion that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The beauty struck a sexy pose, leaning one hand on the ground and resting the other at her side. Her killer figure was on display while she was clad in a lacy black bodysuit that showcased her toned and tanned legs. The NSFW ensemble also featured a low-plunging neckline that offered generous views of cleavage for fans. In the caption of the post, Palmer told her followers that she was promoting ONE ROQ events.

Since the post went live on her page it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention for her army of fans, racking up over 18,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments within just one hour of it going live. Some of Palmer’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that her body looks out of this world while countless others raved over her beauty. A few other Instagram users had no words and opted to comment on the sizzling new snapshot using emoji instead.

“Wow ur so stunning and beautiful love u so much please follow me back and ur amazing I really love u and u inspire me and u help me through getting bullied and I love u and I will really appreciate it if u just follow me,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji to the end of the post.

Loading...

“So seductively gorgeous and sexy,” another added with a number of flame emoji.

“Hotter n hotter n hotter… I am gonna burn,” a third Instagrammer user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer sizzled in another insanely sexy photo, this time posing in a tiger print bikini that she pulled down for the smoking hot shot. It comes as no surprise that the image racked up over 59,000 likes and 700-plus comments.