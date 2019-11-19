Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star David Eason Claims He Is ‘Finally Peaceful’ Without Jenelle Evans

Evans recently revealed she is divorcing her husband, months after he allegedly killed her dog.

Amid divorce turmoil, former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason shared on Facebook that he feels better since his split with Jenelle Evans.

“Glad u people think I am taking this so hard. Just so u all know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!” he wrote, referencing his 11-year-old daughter, who previously lived with him and Evans, their daughter Ensley, and Evans’ son Kaiser.

Eason’s comments come after he previously slammed Evans on social media, writing on Instagram just several days ago that he had been “cleaning up after her lazy a** for years.” The brutal words come in the middle of the former couple’s nasty divorce battle, in which Evans filed a restraining order against her ex.

The drama between Eason and Evans has been well-documented, both on Teen Mom 2 and on social media. Eason had been barred from production since going on a homophobic rant, while Evans was fired several months ago. However, previous rumors claimed that she might be coming back to the long-running reality show.

Two weeks ago, Evans announced on Instagram that she had filed for divorce from Eason.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she wrote. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end, but I know thats what’s best for me and my kids.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll see us again soon.”

Evans has stayed off Instagram since the revelation; she has since tweeted that people need to “stop reading into everything so much.”

Eason’s Facebook post is just the latest in a series of posts he has shared on the social media site since Evans’ divorce announcement. These include one in which he claimed he couldn’t sleep alone, and another of a throwback photo of him kissing Evans, declaring his love for his now-ex.

As aired on the show, the former couple has had their fair share of disturbing incidents, including one where Evans called 911 on her husband, whom she believed at the time pushed her and broke her collarbone. Evans claimed in January that she instead tripped over a hole.

In September, Eason admitted to killing Evans’ dog, Nugget, after the French bulldog allegedly bit Ensley in the face.

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” he explained to People at the time in the YouTube clip below.

“It upsets me just as much as anybody who doesn’t even know Nugget may think they’re upset,” he said. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do.”

Evans is reportedly living now living in Tennessee.