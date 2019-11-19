Tammy Hembrow Puts On Busty Display In White Bikini With G-String Bottoms

Tammy Hembrow‘s most recent social media shot showcases the body that helped make her famous. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Tammy is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in a number of NSFW ensembles that range from bikinis to crop tops to just about anything else that showcases her amazing body.

In the smoking hot new photo that was shared for fans, Tammy appeared to be having a relaxing time, soaking up some rays in a hot little outfit. The bombshell did not specifically mention where she was in the image but it appeared as though she might have been at her home in Australia. The model wore her long, blond locks down and soaking wet while rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte pink lipstick.

The beauty struck a sexy pose on a pool lounge chair with a white cushion, looking straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. While clad in a tiny white bikini, the social media sensation put her killer figure on display, flaunting her taut tummy and toned legs for the camera. The top of the suit left little to be desired with Tammy almost popping out of it. The bottoms were equally as sexy, consisting of a tiny triangle to cover only what was necessary. The rest of the suit was made up of tiny white strings that popped against her bronzed skin.

In the caption of the shot, the bombshell tagged retailer Fashion Nova, crediting them for her sexy outfit. In just a short time of the image going live, it’s earned the model rave reviews, racking up over 24,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Some of the YouTuber’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure.

“That’s a great photo and I wish you a nice day, dear Tammy,” one fan commented on the shot, adding a series of emoji to the end of the post.

Loading...

“Wow your [sic] honesty [sic] the most beautiful young lady I have ever seen in my life,” another raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“No one is perfect but you’re different closest thing to it,” added a third Instagram user.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Tammy sizzled in another NSFW look earlier this week on Instagram. She wore a lacy black skirt and a matching black top for the Revolve Awards. It comes as no shock that the gorgeous shot amassed over 260,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.