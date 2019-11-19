Erica Mena Lies On Her Side In A Snakeskin-Print Dress

Erica Mena shared a new Instagram update today, where she rocked a snakeskin-print dress. The expectant mom lay on her left side for the shot, as she placed her right hand on her baby bump. The dress that she wore was skintight, with extra-long sleeves that reached her knuckles. The dress had a high neckline and a short skirt. The snakeskin-print was large and featured a tan-and-white pattern. She completed the look with a pair of red-hot boots, which reached her thighs. They featured thin, high heels.

The stunner lounged on a plush, black couch. She placed her left elbow on the side of the seating, while propping up her head. She extended her legs on the cushions next to her while bending her knees. Erica was seen with her eyes closed, as she smiled softly while wearing pink lipstick. She didn’t appear to be wearing much jewelry, save for a silver watch on her left hand.

The light seemed to be streaming through a window beside the Love & Hip Hop star. It meant that her face appeared to be glowing, as she rocked a black cat-eye. She also wore her hair down in a middle part, with most of her luxurious curls falling in front of her left shoulder. The room she was in had a wood floor and an off-white wall.

Fans left tons of compliments for Erica in the comments section, with husband Safaree stopping by, too.

“I take all ur pics I want all the credit love you baby,” he said.

“How far along are you Queen? i really wanna come to your baby shower,” gushed a follower.

At this point, her due date is still unknown to fans. The only sure thing seems to be that Erica plans to continue looking glam through the entire pregnancy.

“You are Slaying tf out of your pregnancy!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You are a goddess even when pregnant. I just want to thank you for your courage in speaking & spreading awareness of the truth about vaccines God Bless You and Your Family,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Erica is known to be against vaccinations, and she recently posted a series of Instagram stories to raise awareness about the issue. The stories included data and claims about the potential dangers of vaccines, along with a list of recommended shots for babies. The reality TV star also previously revealed that her 11-year-old son King wants the new baby to be vaccinated, but that she’s decided to not allow it.