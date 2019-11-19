Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Puts Curvy Body On Display In Sexy Cherry-Print Bikini

Ashley Alexiss is showing off the body that made her famous in another sexy new ensemble. The plus-size model is wildly popular on Instagram, boasting a following of over 1.9 million followers and counting. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the curvy bombshell left little to be desired in another skimpy swimsuit.

The stunning new snapshot shows the model lying on a stone floor with a pool just beside her. She wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved while covering the majority of her face with a pair of reflective yellow sunglasses. The model put one hand in her hair and the other on the strap of her swimsuit while her amazing figure was on full display.

While clad in a skimpy, black bikini that featured a cherry-print pattern all over it, the model’s gorgeous and curvy figure took center stage in the shot. The top of the bikini left little to be desired with Alexiss flaunting ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. In the caption of the shot, the bombshell made a NSFW joke about spraying perfume where she wants to be kissed, adding that it would burn.

In just a short time of the image going live on her page, it’s garnered the bombshell a ton of attention, racking up over 20,000 likes in addition to nearly 200 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the photo to rave over her killer figure, while many others asked where she got the suit. A few more simply commented on the shot using their choice of emoji, while some others chimed in on the NSFW caption of the photo.

“Hilarious! And you’re looking smokin hot!” one of Alexiss’ fans wrote on the photo, adding a kissy-face emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful, you are my love, my Queen. And I have to say that I absolutely adore the quote,” a second Instagrammer raved with a number of heart and star emoji.

Loading...

“I need this swimsuit, where did you get it?” another follower asked.

“You are so beautiful lady,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss showed off her killer figure in another NSFW outfit, this time in a lacy black bra and a pair of tight-fitting jeans. In the gorgeous shot, she wore her long, blond locks down and curled. Like her most recent post, this one garnered a ton of attention for the beauty, racking up over 44,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments.