‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Responds To ‘Haters’ Who Body Shamed Her For Not Wearing A Bra

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute got dressed to the nines for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, but some people weren’t fans of her bra-less look. At the first-ever BravoCon event, Kristen opened up about the nasty comments she received and how she has dealt with the haters.

While speaking with OK Magazine at the 3-day event for Bravo superfans, the 34-year-old talked about her outfit, which featured a black and multi-color dress that extended down to her ankles. With tiny spaghetti straps, the top left no room for bra straps, so she went without, showing a lot of skin. She finished the look off with a trio of gold necklaces and gold strappy sandals.

“People are really mean,” she said. “I was really digging my look…I didn’t wear a bra. There were a lot of mean, mean comments.”

Co-star Lala Kent weighed in on the comments, saying she assumed they came from “middle America” because the people there aren’t “down for free the cleavage, yet.”

Scheana Shay also jumped to Kristen’s defense, saying that she has seen her co-star’s cleavage and Kristen has the best natural breasts she’s seen. Kristen isn’t letting the negative comments get her down, though.

“I’m not wearing a bra now!” declared Kristen during BravoCon.

Not only did she rock another cleavage-baring look at BravoCon, with a sparkly gray top unbuttoned down her front, but she said hangs out outside at her home without anything on at all.

“I just don’t like to feel constricted by anything,” she said when asked why she likes to go without a bra. “That’s why I like living in my own house by myself… now I understand why people say I walk around naked all the time. I walk in my backyard naked every single morning.”

Kristen and her co-stars appeared at the award’s show earlier this month after Vanderpump Rules was nominated for an award. The show lost. And, after Kristen’s appearance, the apparently brutal comments started rolling in. At the time, Kristen posted on her Instagram stories to respond to the comments that she’d received. As The Inquisitr reported, she said that she had gotten more negativity in the wake of the award’s show than she did in the entire eight years she was on the show.

“Damn. Y’all are cruel,” she said.

Others liked the look, cheering her for her fashion sense and encouraging her to ignore the body shamers.