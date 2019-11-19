Victoria Beckham Debuts New Skincare Product, Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer

Beckham's Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is available today from $95.

Victoria Beckham announced today that she has added a new skincare product to her eponymous line of luxury cosmetics.

According to Allure, the former Spice Girl has partnered with several dermatologists, chemists and other experts in the skincare field to develop a new moisturizer that will not only highlight skin but serve as a primer.

This particular product, called Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, was realized through collaboration with famed stem cell researcher and biochemist Augustinus Bader, who has long been lauded in the beauty industry after spearheading his own range of highly effective dermatological products based on his research in regenerative medicine.

Beckham kept the development of this product secret for some time and was ecstatic to reveal her partnership and unveil the product today.

“It’s been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love,” she said on the Victoria Beckham Beauty website.

The moisturizer will complement the other products in her entirely cruelty-free brand, which include lip tints, eyeliner, and a range of compact eye palettes. The skincare line — which came to market in September of this year to rave reviews from the beauty community — is sustainably focused and is made without testing products on animals.

When asked on her Instagram about what inspired her to include skincare in her makeup line, the British style icon got personal, recounting her own challenges in her relationship with her skin and appearance.

“I struggled in the past so much,” she says in an IGTV interview with Sarah Creal, co-Founder and CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty. “When I was younger I had horrific acne. It was so bad and I was bullied for it and I was so self-conscious.”

According to the product’s website, the priming moisturizer will “support cell turnover, reduce pore size, and increase radiance, all whilst leaving your skin instantly glowing, hydrated and primed for what’s next.” Victoria Beckham Beauty also stresses the product’s natural ingredients listing TFC8, a naturally occurring amino acid, fermented black tea, and microalgae extract as comprising the lotion’s formula.

Fashionistas and beauty enthusiasts swarmed Instagram to express their excitement.

“I love love love this packaging!!” said one fan on Beckham’s Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to try it – just placed my order,” wrote another fan in a comment.

Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer retails at $95 for 30 milliliters and $145 for the 50 milliliters unit.