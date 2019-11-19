Angela Simmons Flaunts Her Curves & Shares She Is ‘Enjoying My Now’ In Stunning Instagram Snaps

Angela Simmons generated heat among her millions of Instagram followers after sharing two posts within minutes of one another today. The Growing Up Hip Hop star showcased a new, gorgeous ensemble, and she looked ravishing from every angle she shared.

The two posts that Angela shared on Instagram each contained two snapshots. The four photos were all slightly varied looks of the same outfit. The 32-year-old bombshell noted that she was wearing pieces from the Fashion Nova brand — and she knocked it out of the park.

In the photos, Angela appears to be wearing the Fashion Nova “Mountain Dreams” pant set in their taupe color. The 2-piece set consisted of a cropped top with a mock turtleneck and long sleeves, as well as form-fitting knit pants with a high waistband and skinny leg structure.

Simmons added a long, open fur coat from Daniel’s Leather & Fur over the knit sweater ensemble. Angela wore silver hoop earrings, as well as a bulky silver ring. She chose a bright-red tote bag and black high-heel boots to complete the look.

The outfit gave Angela’s fans a peek of her midriff and an opportunity to appreciate all of her curves. The various poses showed Angela standing outdoors with a green garden behind her while she looked focused and serious.

More than 20,000 likes piled up on the two posts within the first hour after Angela initially shared them. Based on the comments that people posted, it appears that the consensus was that the reality television star and entrepreneur was on fire in this jaw-dropping outfit.

“Love this look babe,” noted one female follower.

“I love this look yassss,” concurred another fan who added several emoji to drive her point home.

“Angela this is sharp!” detailed someone else.

In the caption for her first post today, Angela noted that she is too busy dealing with her own stuff to worry about anybody else’s. She added that while she is looking forward to what is ahead, she is also enjoying what she has going on now.

It looks like this caption resonated with many of her fans. This isn’t the first time Angela has shared sentiments like this in recent days. In a social media post Monday, she noted that she was focused. She looked equally fierce in an all-black ensemble.

Fans who follow Angela on social media regularly see her sharing glimpses of her workout routine, and these latest photos show that all of her hard work has definitely paid off. The star looks gorgeous in these new snaps, and her fans love her confidence.