Farrah Abraham Looks Fabulous In Plunging Dress At American Influencer Awards

Farrah Abraham attended the 2nd Annual American Influence Awards in Los Angeles, California at the Dolby Theatre on Monday night. OK! Magazine shared photos of Farrah from the event, and she looked fabulous on the red carpet in a plunging metallic dress that shined.

Farrah’s silver mini dress sparkled on the red carpet. She paired the dress with strappy silver heels. The adorable heels had silver bows on top of them. The former Teen Mom OG star wore her long dark hair up and sported flawless makeup for the event. Her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, was also at the awards and posed beside her mother on the red carpet. Sophia wore a sparkly pink dress and paired it with metallic pink pants. She wore her long hair up in a ponytail. Sophia sported a pair of wedge heels with her outfit.

Farrah took to her Instagram account today to share a photo from the event, as well as post a lengthy caption about it.

With the photo, she wrote, in part, “Loved that this awards focused on those who may be going through cancer or may have a daily disability but just alike as a celebrity, designer, blogger and many more we all share that we put our lives out in the public for the greater good and this continues to make a great social change and economy for us all from civil rights and liberties and many more social impacts. Strength, love & empowerment to all the influencers world wide being you and making a difference.”

The photo had a “play” button that, when pressed, made the picture sparkle and shine, just like Farrah and Sophia’s outfits. In the first 12 hours of being posted, Farrah’s picture of her with her daughter had over 53, 000 likes from her over 2 million Instagram followers. While there were some negative comments from her many followers, plenty of others chimed in and posted positive comments for Farrah.

Many told her that she and her daughter looked “amazing.” Others posted heart emojis in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time that Farrah has worn a gorgeous sparkling dress out to an event. Recently, she attended the boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party. Farrah shared a photo of herself at the event on her Instagram page, and she looked fabulous in a plunging sparkling dress. That photo had over 98,000 likes and plenty of positive comments from her fans.