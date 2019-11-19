Demi Rose Puts Her Incredible Curves On Display In Little Black Dress

Demi Rose Mawby heated things up on Instagram today when she uploaded a photo in which she wore a sexy, little black dress that put all of her curves on display.

The photo showed the beauty in a room that was partially decorated with plants. She was perched on the side of a sofa cushion with one leg crossed over the other in a way that accentuated her booty and her toned thighs. She leaned slightly forward on both of her hands — a pose that highlighted her voluptuous chest.

Demi’s minidress featured off-the-shoulder, long sleeves. It also had a ruffle along the top and bottom edges. The low-cut front laced loosely up the middle, giving her followers a little peek at her cleavage. It looked as though the top of the dress could hardly contain her as she leaned over and arched her back for the picture. The dress also appeared to have some kind of mesh cutout on the back. However, the photo didn’t show enough of her back for fans to be certain. The ensemble cinched around her slender waist, highlighting her hourglass shape. To complete the glam look, she paired the dress with strappy heels and a black glitter clutch.

The model’s makeup looked flawless and featured dark brows, contoured cheeks and matte lipstick. She wore her long hair down in loose curls, with her long fringe skimming across the top of her eyes. Demi gave the camera a sultry look as she pulled her knee on top of the sofa cushion.

The brunette bombshell kept the caption short and simply greeted her 10.8 million followers.

As they usually do, her fans gushed over how sexy Demi looked in the photo.

“Your beauty is a work of art in every sense,” said one fan.

“This a great picture of an incredibly beautiful woman!” a second admirer wrote.

“You make that dress and the very room look magnificent,” commented a third follower.

“You are simply drop dead gorgeous,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Demi has a knack for looking gorgeous in just about everything she wears. The stunner is known for showcasing her curves in a variety of flattering — and revealing — outfits. But she doesn’t need to be wearing anything special to look good. She recently looked fabulous wearing nothing but a robe and a towel on her head. In addition, the stunner doesn’t seem to mind taking it all off, which she has done more than once.