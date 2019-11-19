Video Shows No One Entered Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail Cell On Night Of His Death, Department Of Justice Says

The statement seemingly debunks the widespread conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered and did not die by suicide in his jail cell this summer.

In an indictment of two prison guards on Tuesday it was revealed that the Department of Justice has video taken outside Jeffrey Epstein‘s New York City jail cell on the night of his death that shows no one entered his cell for nearly eight hours before his body was discovered around 6:30 a.m. on August 10, according to a report from Business Insider.

The video surveillance footage that the Department of Justice has would seemingly contradict a popular conspiracy theory that the late convicted sex offender did not kill himself, but was murdered. The theory was given more attention following a second autopsy commissioned by Epstein’s brother, which reportedly revealed injuries that could be have been caused by foul play and not by suicide, as reported by Business Insider.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier Tuesday, two prison guards working at the facility where Epstein had been detained at the time of his death were arrested. The guards were expected to do safety checks on Epstein, who had been placed in a special area at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City for inmates ruled a danger to themselves or to others after a reported suicide attempt in July.

The guards are accused of neglecting to perform required checks on certain inmates and falsifying records to pretend that they had completed the required tasks. Per the Business Insider report, video shows that Epstein had been taken to his jail cell at 7:49 p.m. While the guards were supposed to check on Epstein at 10 p.m., video shows that no one had entered Epstein’s cell at that time and that the guards falsified records claiming to have checked on him. About a half hour later, at 10:30 p.m., one of the guards can be seen on the video walking near Epstein’s cell, but not entering it.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement / Getty Images

“This was the last time anyone, including any correctional officer, walked up to, let alone entered, the only entrance to the tier in which Epstein was housed until approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10,” the indictment, published by Business Insider, reports.

Loading...

In addition to the second autopsy conducted by Epstein’s brother, Mark, there has been significant activity online and on other mediums — like television — from individuals who refuse to believe that Epstein died by suicide. As noticed last week, Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar reportedly sent a series of 23 tweets in which the first letters strung together spelled “E-P-S-T-E-I-N D-I-D-N-T K-I-L-L H-I-M-S-E-L-F.”

Per the report from Business Insider on Tuesday, there is no evidence that suggests that Epstein died by any other manor than suicide.