‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Vicki Gunvalson Is Mad She ‘Stole Her Orange’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was added to the 'RHOC' cast as Vicki Gunvalson was demoted.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t surprised to hear that Vicki Gunvalson is not a fan of hers.

During an appearance at “The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze” panel on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was seen reacting after host Amy Phillips informed her that Gunvalson had allegedly suggested that she should leave the cast during an earlier panel of the BravoCon fan convention.

“Honestly, I stole her orange. Of course, she’s pissed,” Windham-Burke clapped back, according to a report shared by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series well know, the mother of seven joined the cast earlier this year in a full-time role as Gunvalson, who had appeared in a full-time position for the series’ first 13 seasons, was demoted to a part-time role. Although it was never confirmed by the network whether Windham-Burke had actually stolen Gunvalson’s orange, it sure seemed that way.

While Gunvalson would love to see Windham-Burke move on from the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Gina Kirschenheiter, who feuded with the newbie throughout Season 14, told Phillips she thinks Windham-Burke should stay.

“I think she’s really good for us as a cast. She keeps me on my toes,” Kirschenheiter explained.

As the panel event continued, Windham-Burke was questioned about what she regretted most from her time on the show so far. In response, she revealed it was her decision to reach out to former cast members Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek before the start of production. As she explained, the move was “the stupidest thing” she could have done.

Also during the panel, Windham-Burke revealed where she stands with her mother, Dr. Deb, following their on-screen feud.

“We’re in a really difficult place,” she admitted. “You get on the show and you don’t know how it’s going to affect your family.”

That said, she went on to reveal that the drama between them is “not anything insurmountable” and added that they “will be OK.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke got tongues wagging on The Real Housewives of Orange County after shockingly revealing that she and her husband, Sean Burke, had engaged in several threesomes. Looking back, she recently told Hollywood Life that she was surprised by the attention her revelation got and never thought it would be such a big deal to her co-stars and viewers.

“I kind of think that everyone should be more progressive about sexuality and gender,” she explained.