Sara Underwood Stuns In Pink Bikini As She Steps Out Of A Hot Tub During Mexico Trip

Sara Underwood shared a series of photos from her trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Sarah Underwood excited her fans by posting a gorgeous collection of vacation photos on Instagram today. The former Playboy Playmate took to the social media platform to show off a few of the bikinis that she rocked during her trip to Tulum, Mexico. Many of her pictures also included beautiful backdrops of some of the exotic locations she visited during her getaway.

Sara’s Instagram slideshow included ten stunning photographs. For the first image, the social media sensation posed in a bubblegum pink bikini with a triangle top and scoop bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her voluptuous bust, taut stomach, and long, lean legs.

The experienced world traveler was pictured walking down the wooden steps of a hot tub. The small, round, above-ground hot tub featured distressed wood panels. It was located in the center of a fenced-off terrace overlooking a dazzling white sand beach. The sea beyond the sand was a vibrant green, and the sky was a brilliant blue. The dried palm leaves of a thatched roof are also visible in the upper-left corner of the photo.

In the snap, Sara’s shoulder-length blond tresses were being blown away from her face by a sea breeze, but she was looking down at the hot tub steps instead of up at the camera. The barefoot beauty had her toenails painted bright green.

Another swimsuit Sara showed off in the series of photos included a strapless blue and white striped two-piece. In a different snapshot, she’s wearing a dark tan thong bikini and posing in the water of an underground cenote. In another image, she’s rocking a rust-colored bikini with a unique crisscross design while she lounges in a shallow pool.

The locations of Sara’s photos included a Mayan pyramid, a gorgeous beach and a rustic wooden bridge. In the caption of her post, she promoted Tulum as a destination that’s ideal for those who are thinking about “flying south for the winter.”

Sara’s 9.2 million Instagram followers certainly seemed to enjoy her Tulum photos, pushing the like button on her post almost 55,000 times in the span of an hour. However, many of them weren’t talking about the stunning ocean views when they took to the comment section of her post.

“Wow. Looking stunning as always,” wrote one fan.

“Amazing beauty in every picture. You have always been my favorite Playmate. Beautiful and so sexy!” another remarked.

This isn’t the first time Sara has shared a sexy hot tub photo on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model was pictured standing in a slightly more rustic wood-fired hot tub in a steamy snapshot that she posted last week.