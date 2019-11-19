Nadine Leopold Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Red Bikini On St. Barths Getaway

Nadine Leopold has been soaking up the sun in Saint Barthélemy for the past week alongside her gal pals in celebration of fellow model Devon Windsor’s wedding. Luckily for her fans, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared several photos of the fun so far. In a photo posted to Instagram on Monday evening, Nadine stunned in a tiny red bikini.

The photo was tagged at Eden Rock in St. Barths. Nadine stood in ankle-deep gorgeous blue waters in front of a brown rock formation as the “golden hour” sun beamed down on her. She wore the tiniest triangle-shaped red bikini top with ties that wrapped around her neck and her back. The top put her flat tummy on full display, as she was snapped from a side angle. Nadine paired the bikini top with matching string bottoms that just barely covered her pert derriere and put her long, lean legs on full display.

Nadine accessorized the swimwear look with a pair of black sunglasses. She rocked a no makeup look and her long, blond hair was pushed back in wet waves. She gently tugged on her bikini bottoms, further showing off her toned thighs, and bent one knee slightly as she looked off-camera.

Nadine’s post garnered over 8,000 likes and 60 comments.

“Have a wonderful day,” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect picture,” another user added.

“Gorgeous hot beauty,” a third follower wrote.

“STAR GIRL. I’ll give up everything and stand by my statement,” another fan quipped.

Many other fans and friends, including fellow model Lorena Rae, simply left fire emoji in the comments section to express their admiration for Nadine’s flawless physique.

Loading...

Nadine was just one of several models to attend Devon’s wedding with Johnny Dex Barbara. In a recent post on model friend Georgia Fowler’s Instagram feed, Nadine appeared alongside a white one-piece-clad, newly-married Devon, as well as Lorena, Olivia Culpo, Noel Capri, Hannah Ferguson, Shanina Shaik, Cara Santana, and more.

Earlier this week, Nadine shared another sunny beach photo as she posed on a red lounge chair under a clear blue sky with very few clouds. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Nadine rocked high-waisted bikini bottoms that put her toned tummy on full display. She paired the bottoms with a matching top, a long, gold body chain, and silver earrings.

That post garnered over 11,000 likes and 90 comments with praise for Nadine, proving to be just as popular with the IMG model’s fans.