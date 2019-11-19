Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Figure In See-Through Dress On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger posted a new Instagram update today, and it was all about the dress. The piece was black and sheer, with a small, fishnet-like design. It was also see-through, as The Masked Singer judge wore nude lingerie to censor the look.

She gave fans a closer look at the top of her ensemble in the first photo, which was a selfie. Nicole tilted her head to the left, while parting her lips for a coy look. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the strapless, corset-like cut on top. There were black lace accents along the edges, with the main portion being made of small netting. The selfie also revealed her shimmery makeup, which included light pink lipstick. Her eyes shimmered with a light application of eyeshadow. Plus, the stunner opted to wear her hair down in luxurious curls. She pulled her hair in front of her left shoulder, while a piece framed the right side of her face.

Nicole also sported sparkling hoop earrings, along with several rings. She didn’t wear a necklace, which kept the attention on her ensemble.

The second photo of the set showed her look from head-to-toe. The singer posed in front of a blank wall, as she popped her right hip. The dress gave way from the corset-style top to a long skirt. Floral lace accents decorated the netted portion, with the bottom hem of the netting featuring a large, upside down “v” lace. The rest of the dress was made with sheer fabric, which featured a mermaid-like cut. Her feet were obscured by the skirt. Nicole leaned her head to the right and smiled with her lips closed for the shot.

A third photo showed the bombshell standing with her left hands on her hips, as she tilted her chin up slightly. She exuded sultry vibes as she parted her lips.

Fans gushed about the celebrity in the comments section.

“You know… it’s just perfection!” exclaimed a follower.

“You look schermazinggg,” raved an admirer.

“Queen Scherzy! So beautiful Love this look and love you,” declared a fan.

“That #lewk is all DRAMA — and if that’s what you were bidding goodbye to: DON’T,” said a fourth Instagram user, referring to her other recent social media update where she rocked a lace-up orange swimsuit.

The Instagram video was posted yesterday, and showed her saying goodbye to drama. She lay on a pool float is, and was seen wearing a one-piece with a low neckline. The neckline featured laces, which decorated her cleavage.