Jennifer Aniston Reaches 20 Million Milestone On Instagram & Her ‘Friends’ Have A Lot To Say About It

'The Morning Show' star racked up an impressive 20 million followers in just over a month.

Jennifer Aniston has hit a major milestone just one month after joining Instagram. The 50-year-old former Friends star, who joined the social media platform on October 15 after years of resistance, has hit 20 million Instagram followers.

Aniston noted her jaw-dropping milestone with a post that showed her tearing up at an awards ceremony. In the post, which quickly racked up more than 12.8 million likes and nearly 25,000 comments, the star noted that she owes a lot of thank you notes to her 20 million followers.

Celebrity pals, including Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, weighed in on the comments section to her post as they noted “overachiever” Aniston’s fast rise on the site. Erin Foster, the daughter of Grammy-winning composer David Foster also trolled Aniston’s fast follow count.

“WTF you’ve only been here a couple weeks, I’ve been working this scene for 4 yrs!!” she wrote.

“Right behind you!” comedian David Spade wrote to Aniston. The actor only has 2 million followers.

YouTube makeup guru James Charles dubbed Aniston “the queen of Instagram, honestly.”

Actress Ali Wentworth, meanwhile, predicted it won’t be long before Aniston hits the 50 million mark.

Other fans attributed Aniston’s Insta success to the famous Friends role that she played from 1994 to 2004 on NBC.

“You are Rachel Green, of course that will happen,” one follower wrote.

“It’s your world Hon! The rest of us are just paying rent!!!” another added.

Aniston’s former Friends stars, most of whom are on Instagram, have not appeared to comment on the new post — yet. But many of them welcomed Aniston when she joined the site, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them chiming in on her success soon.

It should be noted that Jen has already surpassed her Friends co-stars’ follower count by a lot. Fellow Friends alum Courteney Cox has 6.2 million Instagram followers, while Lisa Kudrow has 4. 5 million. David Schwimmer has 3.2 million fans on the site, and Matt LeBlanc has 4.1 million.

Aniston previously broke the Guinness World Record when she reached one million Instagram followers in less than 6 hours, E! News reports. But this 20 million follows in just over 4 weeks is pretty impressive as well.

Aniston’s celebratory new post marks her 12th post on the site since she nearly broke Instagram with her mid-October debut. Since that time, the Morning Show star has gifted fans with selfies, Friends throwbacks, a childhood snap and even a recent pic of her walking her dog. She’s such a pro on the platform she once resisted that she even gave fellow newbie Matthew McConaughey advice when he joined the site. shortly after her.