UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Figure In Unzipped Black-And-Yellow Bikini: ‘I Know Shorty’

Arianny Celeste got sporty in her latest bikini picture, which she shared with her Instagram followers today.

The UFC octagon girl posted a picture of herself wearing a fun black-and-yellow bikini. The black top that featured yellow piping and a yellow zipper was unzipped, revealing a slight hint of her cleavage, and the bottom came up around her waist with a yellow belt. Still, it also featured unique cutouts in the front and the back that revealed plenty of extra skin. The look showed off Celeste’s flat stomach, toned arms, and curvy backside.

Celeste wore a black visor on her head, and most of her long brown hair wasn’t visible in the image. For her makeup, the model kept things natural looking with bronzer to highlight her cheeks, a neutral eye shadow, and lipstick. She posed with her arms bent, and her hands rested behind her head. Celeste also had her eyes closed and her mouth slightly open, creating a look of carefree enjoyment.

In the caption, Celeste quoted the lyrics from the Drake song “Nice For What,” and she asked her followers to chime in with the next line. While several did reply with the words from the song, plenty of others complimented the model on her sporty look, calling it fire and exclaiming that they want the details about the bikini. In about an hour, nearly 9,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and 100 fans also took the time to leave Celeste a comment.

“Had a man last year, life goes on. Haven’t let that thing loose, girl, in so long… nice for what,” replied one fan along with a music note emoji denoting the words were the song’s lyrics.

“You are so beautiful to me have a terrific Tuesday gorgeous,” a follower gushed and included two rose emoji for Celeste.

“Wow, nothing to say but… wow,” a speechless fan replied.

At least one fan replied with interesting alternate lyrics and suggested they create a song together.

“She wants no songs, she’s so sporty and doesn’t need no Morty…We could work on these lyrics some more if you want. Just holla, Mami!”

Although it is fall in the United States, Celeste continues to share some great pictures of herself in swimwear. Recently, the UFC ring girl flaunted her toned body in a different bikini, The Inquisitr previously reported. The model’s fans gave her a positive response when she posted a picture of herself in a unique soaking wet, tiger-print bikini.