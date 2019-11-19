Kelly Dodd Says She Wants To Ditch ‘RHOC’ For ‘RHONY’ After Getting Engaged To Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd says now that she’s engaged to Rick Leventhal, she is thinking about swapping from The Real Housewives of Orange County to The Real Housewives of New York. According to Entertainment Tonight, the reality star gushed about her upcoming marriage to the Fox News correspondent and suggested that she wants to remain a housewife, but just in a different location.

Kelly and Rick are planning to tie the knot on October 10, 2020, and the bride-to-be says that she would like to move her daughter, who she shares with her ex Michael Dodd, out to the East Coast for school. She flaunted her four-carat diamond ring at BravoCon in New York City, raving about being in love. In order to be closer to Rick, she wants to move out to the city, and she thinks that she’d fit right in with the New York housewives.

“I feel like I fit in better because I’m friends with Sonja [Morgan] and Dorinda [Medley],” Kelly said. “Like, I’m really good friends with them. I talk to them on the phone all the time. So, I mean, it would be, like, a nice transition, perhaps. I mean, I would like to get a job transfer.”

The only problem with Kelly’s plan is that no cast member has ever swapped franchises in the show’s history, but if anyone can do it, it’s Kelly. She has powerful supporters in New York City, including Ramona Singer, who introduced the 44-year-old to Rick. Ramona says that she had Kelly stay with her for a few days after breaking up with a boyfriend and the two went out partying night after night. During one of those parties, Kelly ran into Rick, and the rest is history.

Ramona wouldn’t mind seeing Kelly swap cities — so much so that she has already presented the idea to producer Andy Cohen.

“Absolutely, I already texted Andy, ‘I’m with Kelly right now. I’m seeing her ring. I love her, I adore her. If she moves to New York, can she be a new Housewife?'” Ramona said, per Entertainment Tonight.

No word on if Andy texted back or what he said if he did.

Kelly hasn’t been getting along with her current co-stars. On this season of the show, she has been battling with Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Vicki Gunvalson — who call themselves the Tres Amigas. Things have gotten so bad that Kelly says she isn’t sure if she’ll invite her co-stars to the wedding.

Tamra weighed in on the idea of Kelly leaving, saying “bye b*tch” when asked what she thought.