‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer Claims Sonja Morgan Is In A ‘Difficult Place’ And ‘Struggling’

Sonja Morgan didn't attend BravoCon.

Ramona Singer shared a concerning statement about her Real Housewives of New York City co-star Sonja Morgan while attending BravoCon in New York City without her over the weekend.

As she reunited with her other co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer, on Friday, Singer addressed her friendship with Morgan during their Real Housewives of New York panel, stating that while she and Morgan are “doing well,” Morgan is “struggling.”

“Sonja is in a little bit of a difficult place,” Singer explained, according to a November 17 report from Us Weekly. “She has a lot of things that she’s overwhelmed with and she’s struggling a little bit.”

Although Singer didn’t reveal what those things were, she said that she and the rest of the cast are all present in Morgan’s life as they do their best to support her through the challenges she is facing.

“I love Sonja, she has a heart of gold. She has a laugh that’s infectious. She’s very special to me,” Singer gushed.

Throughout their many years together on the show, Singer and Morgan have referred to themselves as “Frick and Frack” due to the extremely close friendship they’ve shared over the years.

Singer, Morgan and the rest of the cast began filming The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 over the summer, around the time that Bethenny Frankel announced she was quitting the series. Since then, the cast has been spending tons of time together in New York City with their new cast member, Leah McSweeney.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Morgan reacted to the news of Frankel’s exit from The Real Housewives of New York City on her Instagram page shortly after Frankel decided to call it quits ahead of Season 12.

“Never can say goodbye. This is just a page in time,” Morgan wrote, according to a report shared by The Daily Dish months ago. “I’m happy that all the best is yet to come for my friend B. Best Mom to Bryn, Biggy, Smallz & entrepreneur as she continues to empower others.”

While Singer has suggested that Morgan is facing some major life hurdles, she appears to be doing well on Instagram. As her co-stars attended BravoCon, she enjoyed a visit to Florida, where she shared a selfie with her fans and followers on Instagram and suggested she did not want to return to the cold weather of the northeast.