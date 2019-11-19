Cindy Crawford Runs Stairs In Tight Grey Leggings, Showing Fans How She Stays In Such Great Shape

Cindy Crawford gave fans a glimpse into her intense sweat session yesterday on her popular Instagram page. As those who follow the brunette beauty on social media know, Crawford regularly shares new photos and videos with fans that include photos of her various shoots as well as her intense workouts from time to time. In the most recent video post that was shared for fans, the stunner showed off her amazing figure.

In the short clip that was posted for her 4.4 million followers, the model appeared to be getting her workout on in Malibu, where she has a home. The clip started out on a set of big stone stairs with the ocean and a bunch of green trees surrounding the area. Just a few seconds into the clip, Crawford could be seen running up the stairs with headphones in her ear and her phone in her hand.

The mother of two had her killer figure on full display while clad in a pair of grey leggings that showed off her toned legs. On the top, the beauty rocked a maroon colored shirt that fit her like a glove, clinging to her taut tummy. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail for the shot and also appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the sweat session.

In the caption of the post, Crawford tagged her trainer and included a flexing muscle emoji as well. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the social media sensation a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 59,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of the model’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others applauded her workout. A few other followers had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“This reminds me of doing your workout vhs tape when I was like 16. Glad you’re still at it!!,” one of Crawford’s fans commented on the photo with a kiss emoji.

Loading...

“Looks beautiful. If I lived like that I’d go run everyday too,” a second social media user added.

“Love u!!! Since I was young a work out with your “Shape your body” DVD and I love it!! I’m your big big fan!!! Kisses from Mexico City!!,” one more raved, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Crawford gave fans a little something to talk about when she shared a photo of herself doing a photo shoot in a water tank. That shot racked up over 41,000 likes and well over 300 comments.