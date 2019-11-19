Australian ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Natalie Roser Sizzles In White String Bikini Bottoms

Natalie Roser shared a hot new post to her Instagram page in which she showcases her toned backside, and her fans are here for it. On Tuesday, November 19, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a double update of herself in a bikini that puts her flawless figure fully on display.

In the first snapshot, Roser is seen with her back to the camera as she stands in a room in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The model wore a pair of white string bikini bikini bottoms that sit low on her frame, helping accentuate her full, wide hips. According to the tag she added to her photo, the bathing suit is from It’s Now Cool.

Roser teamed her swimsuit bottoms with a matching crop top in white that features long sleeves. The top also boasts a cutout in the back where a lower strap ties into a casual knot. Her top is from Alo Yoga, as she shared in the caption, a brand she often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram feed.

Underneath the top on her back, the back strap of a nude bra can be seen as well. Roser indicates that her underwear is courtesy of Rose and Bare, a brand she founded.

Roser wore her blonde hair up in a high ponytail tied with a scrunchie.

Both photo in the slideshow feature Roser in the same location and outfit. But in the first snap, she has her back to the camera as she look over her shoulder at the viewer. The second snapshot, on the other hand, shows the model with her side to the onlooker as she has her gaze down at her glass.

Since going live, the post — which Roser shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 10,100 likes within just a couple of hours. The same time period also brought in upwards of 140 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Roser’s beauty and to express their admiration for the Aussie model.

“Perfect girl,” one user raved, trailing the words with a sparkle anda red heart emoji.

“You look so beautiful,” said another fan, adding a pink heart and a heart eyes emoji to the comment.

“You rule the world,” a third user chimed in.