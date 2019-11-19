Gwen Stefani To Perform On ‘The Voice’ Next Week To Celebrate 15 Years Of ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’

In celebration of her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., turning 15-years-old, Gwen Stefani will perform on The Voice next week.

The “Now That You Got It” hitmaker is currently a judge on the NBC talent show and is scheduled to perform a medley of songs taken from the record on Tuesday, November 26. Stefani announced the news via her Twitter account and stated that she is excited.

In honor of the album celebrating a new milestone, Gwen will be releasing a remastered version of the LP as well as bringing back some old merch for fans to purchase.

“I can’t believe #LoveAngelMusicBaby came out 15 years ago this week! To celebrate I’m releasing a special remastered anniversary edition this Friday, Nov 22 & bringing back two of my fav merch designs. gx,” she revealed in a tweet.

The post racked up more than 1,900 likes and over 100 replies in the span of an hour from her followers who reminisced over the era.

“Came out the same time my first was born 15 years ago! One of my favs and still one of my go to’s today. Congrats!!!” one user wrote.

“I got mine when I was 13! It brings back so many memories!” another shared.

“An album that defined my childhood. I would go around singing this sh*t is bananas all the time as a 7-year-old,” a third fan remarked.

“15 years omg. This album is ICONIC,” a fourth follower replied.

The album first dropped in 2004 and became Gwen’s first release without No Doubt.

According to uDiscoverMusic, it has sold over 15 million copies worldwide and gone certified Platinum or greater in 10 countries including the U.S. where it went 5x platinum.

After a successful run of singles – “What You Waiting For?” “Rich Girl,” featuring Eve, “Hollaback Girl,” “Cool,” “Luxurious,” and “Crash” – Stefani cemented herself as pop royalty.

The record peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart where it spent 78 weeks in total on the tally and earned herself her first No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with “Hollaback Girl.”

At the Grammy Awards, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. was honored with two nominations – Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album – as well as the first three singles.

To date, she has followed up the release with three more studio albums – The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas – and sold more than 50 million units worldwide.

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s breakthrough record, Tragic Kingdom. The band’s drummer, Adrian Young, insisted the band should get back together for some live shows to celebrate the release.