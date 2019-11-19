Russian Model Ekaterina Zueva Rocks Mesh Top & Sheer Tights In Hot New Photo

Ekaterina Zueva is heating up her Instagram page with her most recent post, and her fans are going wild for it. On Tuesday, November 19, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering snapshot in which she rocks a see-through ensemble that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photo, Zueva is seen sitting in a red leather chair as she places her feet up on a black and tan foyer table. The model wore almost no clothing at all, while still keeping the photo elegant and within the community guidelines enforced by Instagram.

Zueva rocked a black mesh top that is completely see-through. But it includes a solid black collar detail that is folded over her chest in a way that prevents too much skin from being exposed. The top also features a zipper at the front, which the fitness model left pretty much open in a way that showcases quite a bit of cleavage.

Zueva has her legs placed on her upper thigh so that her forearms block her groin area, making it hard to see what she is wearing on her lower body. She teamed her top with a pair of matching sheer tights that showcase her toned legs.

She completed her look with a pair of stiletto-style heels that are clear on the sides, leaving her feet and tights visible. As she indicated in her caption and tags, her look is by the partnership between Superdown and Revolve.

Zueva is looking up at the camera with a neutral facial expression. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty. Her hair, meanwhile, is in a middle part and down in a casual style with her hair coming over one shoulder.

Since going live, the post — which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 22,000 likes within just about three hours of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 240 comments to the sultry photo.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments and emoji, as they expressed their admiration for Zueva.

“You have amazing pictures. Thank you for sharing,” one user chimed in.

“Tired after a working day… but happy to see that I’m not the only one [clapping hands emoji] absolutely fabulous photo [top emoji] as always you are really super,” said another one, referencing her caption.

“Better after seeing this pic,” a third fan raved, also in reference to the caption.