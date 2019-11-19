Donald Trump Attacked For Spreading Fake Nancy Pelosi Quote That Actually Came From A Fox News Anchor

President Donald Trump is coming under fire for attacking what he claimed to be a quote from Nancy Pelosi but was actually spoken by a Fox News anchor during a segment critical of the house speaker.

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate.’ @FoxNews,” Trump wrote in his tweet on Monday. “In other words, she thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”

But, as Newsweek noted, what Trump claimed was a direct quote was actually an interpretation of a letter that Pelosi sent to House Democrats on Monday in response to some who have claimed that the impeachment hearings should halt and voters be given the chance to decide next year if Trump remains in office. As the report noted, Pelosi blasted this argument as “weak” and reiterated to her colleagues that the impeachment hearings were necessary to ensure the safety of the next federal election.

“That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because the president is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections,” Pelosi wrote.

Many journalists jumped on Trump’s quote, pointing out that Trump’s interpretation of Pelosi’s remarks came from Mike Emanuel of Fox News rather than Pelosi.

What Pelosi actually said: "The weak response to these hearings has been, 'Let the election decide.' That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections." https://t.co/FiQH7hEJ1j — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 19, 2019

No, she said that the crimes you’ve admitted to are jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections. In other words, you’re trying to rig it. pic.twitter.com/EZ6ihsLEvE — Jonathan M. Katz✍???? (@KatzOnEarth) November 19, 2019

Trump and Pelosi have traded barbs frequently as the impeachment hearings have carried on. As The Inquisitr reported, Pelosi said during a Sunday appearance on Face the Nation that she believes what Trump is alleged to have done in pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as part of that pressure was “so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did.”

Trump has fired back, claiming that Pelosi and other top Democrats have been intent on impeaching him since he took office and that the recent hearings regarding his Ukraine actions are the culmination of those efforts. His reference in the tweet to Congressman Al Green seemed to hint at that, as Green had been one of the most vocal in calling for Trump’s impeachment and had previously introduced articles of impeachment that failed to gain the support of his party.

Pelosi has also called on Trump to publicly testify in the impeachment hearings, attacking the president’s tendency to tweet his complaints about the process. Trump responded this week saying that he believes he will consider testifying.