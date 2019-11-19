Kelly Ripa Had The Perfect Comeback For An Instagram Who Hated Her ‘Daddy’ Nickname For Mark Consuelos

'You are hysterical,' said one of the many fans who went wild over her sick burn.

Morning television co-host Kelly Ripa has fans applauding after she clapped back at an Instagram troll, showing that though she be little, but she is certainly fierce — especially in the face of online nastiness. A user wrote in a comment that Kelly “creeped” her out, and the blonde beauty was sure to use the perfect comeback.

The incident happened shortly after an episode of Live with Kelly & Ryan, where Kelly proudly showed off her husband’s inclusion in the People’s“Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

“Page 101. Daddy. There’s Daddy,” Ripa said (via Pop Culture).

“Last year, he was page 102. He’s inching his way closer to the cover,” Ripa later joked, also adding that though he been in the issue before, he was nonetheless still “slightly terrified” about his inclusion.

Later that day, Kelly continued to flaunt her husband’s sexiness by posting a sizzling picture of him her Instagram account. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Ripa sweetly proclaimed in the caption that she believed that the Riverdale actor was the Sexiest Man Alive — though she was sure to also honor her work husband, Live with Kelly & Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, with the title as well.

Though Kelly did not mention the word “daddy” in her caption, a fan seemed to have remembered her use of the word from earlier that morning.

“I love Mark and Jelly but it creeps me out when she calls him, ‘Daddy,'” the fan wrote, accidentally mistyping Kelly’s name.

The former soap actress didn’t take the insult lying down.

“It creeps me out when you call me Jelly,” she returned.

Fans went wild over the sassy response, and Kelly’s reply had around 860 likes, as well as 50 glowing comments on her clever comeback.

“Omg needed this tonight. Actually did laugh out loud,” one follower wrote, along with three laughing face emoji.

In addition to fans, some of Kelly’s famous Hollywood friends also appreciated her wit, and made sure to make it clear in the comments.

“Daddy looks good!” wrote good friend Anderson Cooper.

Other celebrities, such as Lisa Rinna and Isaac Calpito, soon followed suit by also using the provocative term in their comments as well.

The burn even made it to the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs. In an Instagram story, they declared the exchange to be their “best clapback of the week.”

The witty comment should come as little surprise to fans of the former soap actress, as she often showcases her sense of humor — especially when it comes to her husband. For example, she recently uploaded a hilarious clip where made out with a pillow of Mark, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.