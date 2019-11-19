Kara Del Toro Flaunts Fabulous Figure & Perfect Tan In Revealing Lingerie

Model Kara Del Toro showed off her fabulous figure and glowing tan on Instagram with her latest update, which showed her wearing a skimpy pair of lingerie.

The beauty’s update came from the bathroom, where she was plugging Bali Body’s ultra dark tanning lotion. She chose the right thing to wear, as the lingerie definitely showed plenty of her perfectly bronze skin. The bra featured a low cut with a lace detail across the top and her thong bikini underwear was equally revealing.

Kara uploaded four photos in the post, which showed her in various positions. Two shots showed her from the side posing with a bottle of the lotion in her hands. One snap captured her giving the camera a serious look, while the other caught her sticking out her tongue in a flirty manner. The angles showed off her slim waist as well as the curve of her hip.

One of the pictures showed Kara from the front, giving viewers a nice look at her cleavage as well as her hourglass shape and toned thighs. With her hair tossed over one shoulder, she flashed a big smile while running her hand through her hair.

The remaining photo showed Kara from an angle that showed off her booty in the thong. She looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a kiss as she arched her back slightly, making her booty the focal point of the snap.

The model went with a light application of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine through. She opted for a subtle application of eye shadow and blush with a nude color on her lips. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty gold pendant necklace.

In the caption, Kara said the lotion was an essential for winter.

Her fans were loving her tan as well as her figure.

“You are beautiful beyond words,” wrote one fan.

“I lose the ability to string sentences together,” joked a second admirer.

“Sheeesh!! You is too fine,” a third follower said.

“In awe of your beauty,” commented a fourth fan.

Kara spent many of the summer months showing off her tan in sexy dresses and barely-there bikinis on Instagram. Since it seems she could be keeping her tan, her 1.1 million followers might be thrilled with the thought that she could continue to show some skin in revealing outfits even though winter is approaching.