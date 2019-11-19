‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Faces Fan Backlash After Getting Back Together With Boyfriend Scott Kluth

Tinsley Mortimer confirmed she and Scott Kluth are back on at BravoCon.

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are back together, and some fans aren’t happy about it.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on November 17, the Real Housewives of New York City cast member broke the news of her reconciliation with the Coupon Cabin CEO to her fans. She made the announcement while attending a Watch What Happens Live panel with other Bravolebrities at BravoCon over the weekend and was promptly met with boos from the audience.

As the magazine’s report explained, Mortimer received a few claps initially before being surprised by the backlash that ensued shortly thereafter.

“What?” Mortimer yelped after being caught off-guard by her fans’ negative reaction to her relationship news.

As Real Housewives of New York City fans well know, Mortimer has been dating Kluth on and off for the past couple of years. She was introduced to the Chicago-based businessman by her former co-star, Carole Radziwill, who quit her full-time role on the show last summer. However, during the 11th season of the show earlier this year, Mortimer was seen struggling with the ups and downs of their long-distance relationship.

At one point on the show, Mortimer was seen breaking down to her mother about the instability she felt in her relationship with Kluth. Then, in February of this year, she and Kluth called it quits on their relationship, and many fans believed she was done with him for good. She was even linked to former Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush before reconciling with Kluth several months later.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, news of Mortimer’s reconciliation with Kluth was first shared in October by Us Weekly magazine. At the time, it was noted that Mortimer and Kluth’s reunion was allegedly prompted after the two of them enjoyed a romantic weekend together in Toronto, Canada.

Loading...

“All the news came out at a Tea Party on Wednesday that all the housewives were at and was being filmed. Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together,” an insider told the magazine on Friday, October 18.

While Mortimer hadn’t yet confirmed their relationship publicly at the time of the report, the source went on to say that she and Kluth were officially back on and noted that Mortimer was “smitten” with Kluth yet again.

“They did reconnect and are fully back together. It’s clear that they are and she is smitten with him again,” the source added.