Taylor Swift Plans To ‘Fight Back’ Against Scooter Braun During AMA Performance, Report Claims

Taylor Swift may have another salvo planned in her ongoing war with Scooter Braun.

Just days after the star singer took to social media to claim that Braun, the new owner of her former label, was blocking her music from being used in a series of projects that included a performance at the American Music Awards for Artist of the Decade, a new report claims that Taylor plans to use that performance to make a statement.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that Taylor wanted the performance to be a “fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment,” and Taylor would be calling on some of her famous friends to join her on stage. A source told the outlet that she wanted to deliver a powerful message about the rights of artists. She has been critical of Scott Borchetta, the owner of her former label Big Machine Records, for selling the label to Braun without having given her the chance to purchase master recordings of her old songs. Swift has been an advocate for the rights of recording artists, fighting for more fair pay and greater control over their work.

After Taylor took her former label owners to task on social media, the label announced that she would have permission to use the old songs, but Taylor still has plans to make a statement about artists’ rights at the award show, the source said.

“We are expecting to see artists such as Selena join her on stage as part of a fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment,” the source said. “Then, when accepting her award, Taylor will likely make a statement about artists being able to own their masters, the music they created, and how she feels she has been treated by Scooter and Scott [Borchetta].

“Her friends are all going to be pushing her message on the red carpet. Taylor’s going to play dirty with elegance and grace.”

While the public feud continues to play out, there also appears to be some internal strife within Big Machine Records. As The Inquisitr previously reported, sources close to Braun said he is frustrated at Borchetta’s handling of the incident and has tried to reach out to Taylor to smooth things over, though the singer has not answered his calls. A source told E! News that Braun believes Borchetta is to blame for the handling of the situation.