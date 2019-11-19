Kylie Jenner Is ‘Feeling Naughty This Year’ In Skintight Red Dress

Kylie Jenner is on the naughty list this Christmas — at least, according to her.

The Kylie Cosmetics billionaire posed against a fiery red wall in one of her latest Instagram photos, showcasing her latest lip kit creation, just in time for the holidays: a stunningly festive crimson red, which comes in her newest collection. The holiday-inspired kit, which launches today, is appropriately titled “Naughty List.”

In the photo, Jenner looked at the camera with a seductive gaze, resting one red-gloved arm on the wall. Her left hand was poised on her hip, which jutted out to the side. Jenner wore a cherry-red, shiny dress that appeared to be made out of plastic, which showcased the sheen of the bright red gown. The skintight dress went down to her thighs, with a giant bow draped over the bottom of the frock, stopping just above her knees (the ribbon cascaded down further). The strapless dress had a sweetheart neckline and ruching that became more dramatic further down the dress to accentuate her hips.

Jenner wore her hair in an old Hollywood style, with a deep part and soft, glamorous waves that tumbled down her shoulder and ended at the bottom of her chest. Her locks appeared darker at the root and more of a cherry-chocolate hue as it moved down the shaft of her hair.

Of course, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s makeup was the main event. As previously stated, she wore a knockout ruby lip; she also made up her eyes with scarlet shadow, a shade that perfectly complimented both the lip color and the dress. Jenner also wore a large diamond stud in her ear.

You can see every angle of Jenner (and her outfit) against the multiple walls.

Unsurprisingly, the image racked up more than 2 million likes and counting from her 151 million followers.

Jenner also posted a series of images from the shoot, each picture more sultry than the last. The first one was a close-up of her face, with her red-gloved thumb slightly touching her ruby-red pout. In this image, the red in her hair stood out, as did her lips and eyes. In fact, because this portrait is entirely a close-up shot of Jenner’s face, you can really see the detailing of her makeup, particularly the red shadow she used on her eyelids and under her eyes as eyeliner.

The second image is more of the same, only this time with Jenner gently tossing her hair behind her shoulder and giving a smoldering glare to the camera in all of her made-up glory.

The third picture is the most sensual. In that photo, Jenner slightly moved her head back, eyes closed to flaunt the shadow, and placed her gloved hands on her neck.

As the Inquisitr shared, Kylie recently promoted her Naughty List lip kit in another Instagram photo, this time rocking a plunging black satin dress and a darker red lip.