‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Wears The Tiniest Of Miniskirts While Golfing

Blond beauty Paige Spiranac, who gained fame on social media as the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” floored her followers when she posted a new picture where she modeled the tiniest of miniskirts while golfing. Though Paige works as a professional athlete, pictures like her most recent have allowed her to also lay claim to being an Instagram influencer with over 2 million followers on the site.

Paige took the picture at Troon North Golf Club, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Unsurprisingly, southwestern plants and cactuses dotted the background, along with dusty ground and a large boulder.

That said, all eyes were likely on Paige, as she stole the show in a pink-and-white ensemble. The top consisted of an incredibly tight, hot pink knit with three-quarter length sleeves. The color looked stunning against Paige’s sun-kissed skin, and the knit material was sure to hug all her curves in all the right places.

It particularly clung to her torso, showing off her incredibly slim waist. Her hourglass figure was then only accentuated further when Paige paired the top with a miniskirt. The miniskirt almost looked like it was tennis attire, as it was short, white, and accented with pleats. In fact, the skirt was so short that it barely covered the blond bombshell’s perky posterior, and nearly all of her long and lean legs were on display.

Paige coupled the outfit with a pair of simple white sneakers and a purple golf glove, but did not appear to be wearing jewelry. Her hair was arranged in a half-up, half-down style, with a few escaped wisps framing her face. Paige also kept her look simple makeup-wise, with only a hint of eye shadow and a dusty rose lip color.

Befitting a social media star, Paige knew her angles well and posed sideways to show off her famous curves. With one hand on her golf bag, it seemed as if Paige was just about to grab a club to hit her next shot.

The post earned over 128,000 likes and over 2,225 comments in less than a day.

“You look so beautiful in that color and outfit,” raved one fan.

“Beautiful and stunning girl,” echoed another, with the fire, peach, and 100 percent emoji.

“How do I get your bod lol,” joked a third.

“Why are you soooooooo ridiculously good looking?” added a fourth, along with a number of fire emoji.

Though Paige was golfing in a skirt in her most recent update, she is arguably most well known for playing the sport in skintight athleisure. In fact, over the weekend, she wore a pair of tight yoga pants in a clip that fans went wild over, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.