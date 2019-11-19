Twitter Reacts To Alexander Vindman Demanding Devin Nunes Address Him By His Military Title

Nunes also fired off a line of questions for Vindman about the anonymous whistleblower, which Vindman refused to answer.

Opening up the second week of live testimony by Democrat-called witnesses who have information about President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president, social media erupted right off the bat when Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told Rep. Devin Nunes to address him by his military title.

According to The Hill, Vindman made the demand after Nunes — the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee — began his line of questioning by addressing the decorated U.S. Army officer as “Mr. Vindman.”

“Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” Vindman said to Nunes.

Twitter users reacted instantly to the unexpected correction of the GOP lawmaker, sparking the “#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot” hashtag that quickly gained traction and inspired a long list of clever reactions from Twitter users.

“Raise your boy to be a Vindman, not a Nunes.#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot,” one user tweeted.

“Watching Devins opening statement with my 70 year old Republican father my dad looks at me and says “Trumps in trouble if this brain dead fool is his defender” #DevinNunesIsAnIdiot Me being like whaaaa go dad!,” another user tweeted.

The back-and-forth between Vindman and Nunes was began in intense fashion, with Nunes firing off questions in an attempt to gather more information about the anonymous whistleblower in the U.S. intelligence community who initially sparked the announced of Trump’s impeachment inquiry. Republicans from both chambers of U.S. Congress have repeatedly demanded that the anonymous whistleblower be revealed in order to allow Trump to face his accuser.

Vindman told Nunes that his attorneys previously advised him to not go into detail about the anonymous whistleblower in order to avoid any assumed links between them. The answer apparently didn’t sit well with Nunes, who immediately reminded Vindman — a Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council — that he was there to answer questions.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman reporting for duty pic.twitter.com/BzegmfQzzT — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 19, 2019

“You can plead the Fifth but you’re here to answer questions and you’re here under subpoena,” Nunes said. “So you can either answer the question or you can plead the Fifth.”

The heated exchange prompted House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to jump in, telling Nunes that the whistleblower has a “statutory right to anonymity.”

Unlike the original whistleblower, who filed the initial complaint based on second-hand knowledge and hearsay, Vindman was actually on the July 25 phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky. The second witness set to testify today, Jennifer Williams, was also listening in on the phone call.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump recently blasted Williams — a career foreign service officer and aide to Vice President Mike Pence — on Twitter, demanding that she read the previous transcripts of the call while lumping her in with “Never Trumpers.”