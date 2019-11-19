Kelly Dodd Isn’t Sure If She’ll Invite The ‘RHOC’ Cast To Her Wedding After Getting Engaged To Fiance Rick

Vicki Gunvalson recently dissed her engagement.

Kelly Dodd attended BravoCon in New York City over the weekend just days after accepting a marriage proposal from her boyfriend of just three months, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal. During a Watch What Happens Live panel at the event, she spoke of her upcoming wedding.

According to a recap of the weekend’s events shared by Us Weekly magazine on November 17, host Andy Cohen questioned the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member about whether or not she would be inviting her co-stars to her October 2020 wedding to Leventhal.

In response, Dodd told Cohen, “I don’t know.”

Also during the panel, Dodd made it clear that her feud with co-star Vicki Gunvalson was still going strong when she stood up upon Gunvalson’s arrival to the set and clapped just one time. Then, Gunvalson further confirmed the tension between them when she passed on sitting in the empty space next to Dodd and instead squeezed herself in between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Although Judge and Beador are also on the outs with Dodd, Beador ended up sitting beside her at the event. When Cohen mentioned Dodd’s recent engagement to Leventhal, which took place last Wednesday, November 13, in New York City, both Judge and Gunvalson applauded.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd confirmed her engagement to Leventhal on Instagram after just three months of dating. At the same time, she shared a number of photos and videos of the stunning engagement ring that is now on her finger.

After sharing the news, Dodd received comments from her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, both of whom said they were excited to see Dodd soon and celebrate the big news.

Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd attend the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ panel at BravoCon. Charles Sykes / Bravo

As Dodd celebrated her engagement with her co-stars in New York City, her on-screen nemesis, Gunvalson, took aim at her announcement during an interview with Hollywood Life.

Loading...

“I don’t understand it,” Gunvalson admitted on November 16. “Is it a storyline? Is it because she has to be with him like, in a marriage situation, right away?”

According to Gunvalson, she doesn’t even know if Dodd’s fiance has met her 13-year-old daughter, Jolie, who the reality star shares with her first husband, Michael Dodd.

“She’s has a 13-year-old daughter. I don’t believe Rick has ever spent a lot of time with [daughter] Jolie, if at all. If my mother got re-married and I was 13, I’d want to know who she’s marrying and spend time with them,” Gunvalson added.