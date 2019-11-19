NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Apologizes To New England Patriots On Instagram, Tom Brady And Teammates ‘Like’ Post

Troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown may be angling for a return to the New England Patriots, if his latest Instagram post is any indication.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown posted an apology to team owner Robert Kraft on Instagram Tuesday, in what could be interpreted as an attempt by Brown to engineer a comeback with the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Patriots’ future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady quickly “liked” the Instagram post, as the Boston sports site NESN reported.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett and running back Brandon Bolden also clicked “like” on Brown’s Instagram post. The post may be seen below on this page. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, and All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore “liked” Brown’s post as well, according to NESN writer Logan Mullen via Twitter.

“Hey, this might not (and probably doesn’t) mean anything, but nevertheless it sure is interesting,” the NESN site wrote.

Brown spent less than two weeks with the Patriots and appeared in only one game — the team’s Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The team released Brown after multiple sexual misconduct and rape accusations surfaced in the media and in a lawsuit by an alleged victim.

Brown is reportedly under investigation by the National Football League for the sexual misconduct allegations and has not received any interest from the Patriots or any other NFL team in bringing him back into the league. The 31-year-old, four-time All-Pro was interviewed on the matter by NFL officials last week.

In his Tuesday Instagram post, as seen above, Brown apologized to Kraft.

Rumors have linked Brown to a variety of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and recently the New Orleans Saints. But any team that signed Brown would face the complication of a potential suspension by the NFL, once it completes the reported investigation of the allegations against Brown.

Whether Brown himself wants to return to the NFL is also in doubt, based on the receiver’s own multiple social media postings, NESN reported. Shortly after he was released by the Patriots, Brown went on what NESN called a “Twitter tirade” in which he vowed that he would never play in the league again.

But Brown has since appeared to vacillate on the issue in the weeks since that initial “tirade.”

On October 25, Brown took to Twitter and appeared to say that he had already apologized to the Patriots at that time.

“All love apology given just thought they cared about the substance true essence of a man not just create media hype,” Brown wrote in the earlier post.

Yet, the nature of the supposed “apology given” to which Brown referred in the Twitter post remains unclear, and there has been no public record of the alleged earlier apology.