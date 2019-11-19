Chrissy Teigen Shares Rare ‘Sports Illustrated’ Throwback Photo On Twitter: ‘Just A Pup’

Chrissy Teigen took a break from the hilarious Twitter commentary that she is so known for to share a rare throwback photo from her Sports Illustrated modeling days on Monday evening. In the shot, the chef rocked an incredibly low-cut bikini, which her fans seemed to love.

The photo showed Chrissy at a close-up angle leaning over a blue pillow. In the background, a wooden railing overlooks stunning blue water. Chrissy rocked a yellow bikini top for the photoshoot, with mesh panels lining the edge of the straps and the cups. The thick straps were pulled slightly off Chrissy’s shoulders, and a plunging neckline put the former model’s ample cleavage on full display as it popped out at the center. In addition, the top also featured a dainty bow at the chest, adding a feminine touch.

Given the angle of the shot, not much of Chrissy’s backside was on show. In fact, the lighting made it appear as though the author wasn’t wearing anything on her lower half, but a closer look proved that she did indeed wear matching bikini bottoms.

Chrissy accessorized the look with a small necklace that fell to just above her chest. The model also sported tan skin, darkened and shaped eyebrows, and a pale pink lip gloss. Chrissy’s dark brown hair was half pulled back behind her head, while the rest fell down her shoulders in messy waves.

With a closed smile, Chrissy gently gazed at the camera.

In the accompanying tweet, Chrissy revealed that the photo was snapped in 2009 and called herself a “pup.”

The tweet garnered over 83,000 likes, more than 1,500 retweets and just over 2,000 responses in under a day. Many fans couldn’t believe how little Chrissy has changed over the years, while others were taken aback by her stunning physique.

“It’s just disgusting how beautiful you are. Carry on,” one fan said.

“Yet you still look the same. My guess? Immortal. There can be only one,” another reply read.

Loading...

“So beautiful. And smart. Your mama is as awesome as your husband. Thank you for showing us all what ‘aligning’ with good looks like,” a third user added.

Many others compared the beauty to Disney’s beloved character Moana, while a few questioned if Chrissy was actually wearing bottoms.

While fans may not think Chrissy has changed, she certainly feels that she has. After giving birth to two children, Chrissy opened up to Good Housekeeping earlier this year about postpartum depression and changes in her body.

“There are people out there who are struggling and I’m struggling, and it’s OK to come to terms with that being OK, to realize that it’s gonna be a bit of a journey,” she said.