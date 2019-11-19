Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tight Leather Dress On Set Of ‘The Voice’

In her latest Instagram share, Kelly Clarkson is proving that she has been bringing her fashion A-game to her hit shows in recent weeks. As those who follow the mother of two on social media know, Clarkson is currently busy with her own self-titled talk show as well as her coaching stint on The Voice. Luckily for her fans, however, she still has time to share some fashionable photos on social media.

In the most recent image that was posted for her more than 4.5 million fans, Clarkson stunned while posing on the set of The Voice. In the shot, Clarkson can be seen standing next to a red coach’s chair with a huge smile on her face. She wore her long, blond locks down her back and sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The 37-year-old put her gorgeous hourglass figure on display for the photo op, rocking a tight fitting black leather dress that hugged her every curve. The long sleeve ensemble featured a funky white triangle pattern at her chest as well as some white detail on the sleeves and at the dress’s hemline. Clarkson completed the look with a pair of tights and black platform pumps.

In the caption of the image, the talk show host tagged her glam team and also credited luxury designer Balmain for the little black dress. The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the American Idol alum a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 54,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Some of the singer’s fans commented on the shot to let Clarkson know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few others dropped a line to let the singer know that they are huge fans of the hit NBC show.

“I LOVE your outfit tonight girl!!!” one Instagram user commented on the post, adding a flame emoji to the end.

Loading...

“Kelly you look so beautiful in that dress,” another social media user raved.

“I absolutely love this!! U r so beautiful inside and out!!!,” a third follower chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Clarkson stunned in another series of outfits, this time from The Kelly Clarkson Show. One of the hottest looks from the series of images included a pair of zebra print heels. That post racked up over 61,000 likes.