‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Says She’s ‘Still Got It’ After Showing Off Cheerleading Moves

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee was introduced to the world on her episode of 16 and Pregnant where she revealed she was a cheerleader. The now mom-of-three is saying that she has “still got it” in a new Instagram post of her showing off her cheer skills.

In the photo, Mackenzie is in a full pyramid stunt and doing a heel stretch. The cheer skill requires Mackenzie to extend her left leg up into what looks like a standing split. She grabs her left heel with her left hand and has her right arm extended into a “high v” position. In the photo, Mackenzie is wearing a pair of gray athletic pants and a long-sleeved pink top. Her long blond hair is pulled back into a ponytail and she has a huge smile on her face. With the photo, she exclaims that she has “still got it.”

Along with the photo, she also posted a video of herself showing that she can still tumble, too! In the video, Mackenzie does a roundoff back handspring layout and lands it.

The photo had over 16,000 likes and plenty of reactions from fans who commended Mackenzie’s awesome cheer skills. Mackenzie was active in the comments section, replying to fans and thanking them for their positive feedback. Many of the comments mentioned the fact that Mackenzie has had three kids but can still show off her cheerleading skills.

Unfortunately, not all of the comments were positive, as evidenced in Mackenzie’s caption. She clapped back at the negativity and refused to delete the picture that she called “cute.” She urged her followers to “enjoy the cute photo” and to “move along.”

I forgot how happy the cheer industry made me. pic.twitter.com/xCustVPBEz — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) November 19, 2019

She also shared the photo to her Twitter account and exclaimed how happy cheer makes her. The happiness on Mackenzie’s face is undeniable, and it is clear she loves cheering now that she has the opportunity to coach.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie announced that she coaches cheerleaders and explains that she is a “competitive cheer coach.”

“I’m happy to announce that I have takin [sic] on a job being a competitive cheer coach along with bringing my business of #bodybymac classes in the building. So excited for this journey. #onmygrind.”

The news comes after she and her husband, Josh McKee, reconciled after announcing their separation. Mackenzie shared her life on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, but it is unclear if she and her husband will return for future episodes.