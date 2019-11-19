Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Wears Nothing But Unzipped Daisy Dukes In Racy New Photo

Ariana James has been setting her Instagram feed on fire as of late, and her most recent post was no exception. On Monday, November 18, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot in which she wore almost no clothes at all, trusting her arms to keep herself covered.

For the photo, James posed outdoors in front of a wooden structure with a lot of vegetation in the background. She didn’t disclose her location. The South American beauty wore nothing on her torso, using her arms to wrap around her chest in a way that prevented the photo from violating Instagram’s no-nudity policy.

On her lower body, James wore a pair of uber-tight Daisy Dukes. She left the front button open and the zipper down, adding extra spiciness to the snapshot. The shorts are rolled up at the hems, exposing James’ strong thighs. The unzipped front also helps highlight James’ insanely toned stomach. James accessorized her look with a yellow watch that adds a touch a color to the photo.

In her caption, James wrote that every person is unique, which makes each individual beautiful in her own way. She goes on to ask women to support one another, praising their strengths and beauty in order to build each other up. As per usual, she penned her caption in her native Spanish.

James wore her dark hair swept over to one side. Her tresses are styled down as her long waves cascade all the way to her lower back. While it is hard to say for sure, James appears to be wearing very little makeup, embracing her natural beauty. She is shooting a fierce gaze at the onlooker as she faces the camera straight-on. Her lips are parted in a seductive way.

Since going live, the post — which James shared with her 2 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 100,000 likes in under a day of being published. Within the same time period, the photo also raked in about 1,000 comments, proving to be a hit among her legion of fans.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, and also to engage with her caption. Most of the commenters on her posts write in Spanish, just like she does. However, some comments written in English are also frequent in response to her posts.

“Damn hot,” one user wrote in English.

“You are my inspiration,” said another user.