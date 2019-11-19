Emma Watson And Tom Felton Had ‘A Spark,’ According To Their ‘Harry Potter’ Costar Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint's comments came after Tom Felton opened up about how much he enjoys spending time with Emma Watson.

Rupert Grint reacted to rumors that Emma Watson and Tom Felton are dating by saying that he observed a ‘spark’ between his Harry Potter costars. Rupert spilled the details about Emma and Tom’s possible feelings for each other during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton played mortal enemies in the Harry Potter movies as Gryffindor good girl Hermione Granger and Slytherin bad boy Draco Malfoy, while Emma’s onscreen love interest was Rupert Grint’s fellow hero, Ron Weasley. However, Rupert said he “didn’t have any sparks” with Emma or anyone else he worked with while playing a wizard. Emma and Tom were a different story.

“There was always something,” Grint said. “There was a little bit of a spark.”

The topic of a potential romance between Emma and Tom came up after a reunion between the two costars sparked dating rumors. Back in August, Tom Felton shared a photo of this magical moment on his Instagram page. He and Emma were pictured seated next to each other on a couch, and he was teaching her how to play a guitar.

Rupert Grint said that he could definitely see Tom and Emma coupling up, but added that he doesn’t “want to start anything” by speculating on their love life. He also pointed out that Emma and Tom were very young when he witnessed their flirtations.

“There were some sparks,” Rupert said. “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.”

Emma Watson did confirm that she had a crush on Tom Felton years ago, and she revealed that she actually told him about it. In 2011, she told Seventeen that she and Tom “still laugh about it.” Tom has said that the two have remained good friends since leaving the wizarding world behind, and they often hang out together. In addition to teaching Emma guitar, he’s also given her a skateboarding lesson.

Unfortunately for Harry Potter fans who really want this couple to happen, Emma recently confirmed that she is single. However, she prefers to describe herself as “self-partnered.” Tom Felton described himself the same way during a November 18 interview with the Daily Mail. He also said that he likes Emma’s new term for being unattached.

“I’m in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered,” Tom said.

While the “sparks” between Tom and Emma have never evolved into a full-blown romance, Tom stated that he enjoys spending time with his friend, and he gushed about how amazing Emma is.

“She’s an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it’s always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future,” the actor said.