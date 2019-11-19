Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To Lala Kent’s Fiancé Randall Emmett Joining ‘Pump Rules,’ Says She’s Proud of Cast

Vanderpump is friends with the movie producer.

Lisa Vanderpump opened up about the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules while attending BravoCon over the weekend in New York City.

As she attended a number of the convention’s events, including a fan panel and an after party with her co-stars, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member spoke to E! News about the exciting moments that are to come in the new episodes, including the addition of Lala Kent‘s fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, to the cast.

“To see one getting a book deal, to see another having written a book and it goes to New York Times best-seller, to see Lala Kent find the man of her dreams, and she’s sober. I mean, that’s what you always want to see for the people that work for you,” she told the outlet on November 16.

Over the past few seasons, Kent has kept her romance with Emmett off the show but after becoming engaged to him in September of last year as she celebrated her birthday in Mexico, she shockingly decided that she would allow Emmett to begin filming alongside her during Season 8.

According to Vanderpump, she knows that it is difficult to live life in front of the cameras and noted that it can be challenging. She said she’s feeling very proud of the cast for allowing themselves to open up their lives, feuds, and relationships to the cameras.

“I’m proud of all of them for getting through it, for struggling and coming out the other side properly,” she said. “I’m proud of all of them.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett’s role on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 was officially confirmed at BravoCon with the release of the new season’s trailer. A short time later, Kent admitted to Page Six that she wasn’t sure why she caved in and agreed to have her fiancé filmed.

Loading...

Kent then suggested that it was actually Emmett who wanted to appear on the show.

“Last season he was like, ‘We need to show people what our relationship is really like,'” she explained.

According to Kent, she’s the type of person who makes jokes about her relationship because that is simply her sense of humor. However, because of the way she’s spoken about their romance, including her comments about his private jet and the expensive gifts he’s bought her, many viewers of the show have made incorrect assumptions about Kent’s intentions. Perhaps a look at them together on camera can change fans’ minds about their relationship.