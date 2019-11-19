Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Kiss In New York City, Seemingly Confirm Their Relationship

This is reportedly the first time the two have kissed in public.

After weeks of dating rumors, Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber appeared to confirm their romance when they were caught kissing at a concert in New York City.

According to TMZ, the pair were spotted kissing for the first time in public on Monday, November 18, at a Charlotte Lawrence concert at Webster Hall in Manhattan.

In the fan-recorded video, one excited fan yelled out, “Kaia!” before Davidson and Gerber leaned in for a kiss on the balcony. The fans then screamed with delight. TMZ claimed that the two kissed twice during the show.

The site reported that Davidson and Gerber were standing close to each other all night. The comedian wore his trademark hoodie, with the hood over his head for most of the night. However, he wasn’t wearing the hood when he and Gerber kissed, which TMZ took to mean that the two were not worried about having their relationship be public now.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Davidson and Gerber — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and also a model herself — have been spending time together for awhile. The dating rumors have been swirling since October, when the two were spotted grabbing lunch together and Davidson was seen leaving Gerber’s apartment building by himself.

Davidson, 26, and Gerber, 18, were also recently seen celebrating the SNL star’s birthday on Saturday, November 16. The two reportedly dined at the Saturday Night Live after-party at Saks’ Le Chalet at L’Avenue after Harry Styles hosted the show.

According to Us Weekly, the pair were conservative about their PDA and were hyper-aware that eyes were on them the entire time. Still, there was definitely a flirtatious vibe in the air.

“… They were very flirty throughout the night as they became more relaxed inside of the restaurant,” a source told the site. “Again, there were a lot of people nearby and [they] were very aware that people were watching them and their every move.” Davidson reportedly went home with Gerber to her apartment when the festivities ended early that morning.

Prior to dating Gerber, Davidson’s most recent relationship was with Margaret Qualley, who starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. They reportedly broke up a week before the comedian started seeing Gerber. He also dated Kate Beckinsale from January 2019 to April 2019. He was also famously engaged to Ariana Grande before they called it quits in October 2018.

Although seemingly okay with the public knowing about their relationship, the two have yet to make any statements to confirm they are together.