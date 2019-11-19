‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Wife Lauren Take Daughter Alessi On Dream Trip To Paris

The Bachelor lovebirds Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk are off on a magical trip, and they have their baby girl Alessi Ren with them. The Luyendyk trio is sightseeing throughout France and sharing plenty of updates with their fans.

Both Lauren and Arie have been sharing a lot of clips showcasing the highlights of their trip via their Instagram stories. The Bachelor stars have shared that they are relying on an app called Noken to help them plan their stops, and they have squeezed in a lot of great stuff already.

Arie’s Instagram stories documented the family’s outings throughout Monday and into Tuesday, and there were plenty of adorable shots of baby Alessi. He joked that she was unsure about all the rain they were walking through while touring Paris, but he noted that she was still cute. At another point, The Bachelor star showed Lauren working on getting the baby down for a nap, and he commented on what a great mom she is.

Alessi was carried by her mom or in a stroller for much of the day’s adventures, but she also had her first experience sitting in a highchair as the family stopped to eat. The Luyendyk crew checked out the Palais Garnier in Paris, an opera house, and seemed in awe by the gorgeous detailing throughout the building.

There was also a stop by the home of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the governing body of motor sports, a place that Arie loves given his passion for racing. The trio found a quaint Christmas market where they strolled for some time, and they also took Alessi on her first train ride to visit Versailles.

Alessi giggled as Lauren held her, and she seemed entranced by an accordion player who was keeping everybody entertained with music throughout the train ride. Arie made a reference to the baby having had some fussy moments, but it seems that mama Lauren was the one willing to actually post them.

Lauren’s Instagram stories were filled with adorable moments of the family’s trip so far as well, but she also showed some of the trickier moments, too.

The Bachelor star acknowledged that traveling with an infant isn’t always filled with smiles, a sentiment that just about any parent can attest to themselves. At another point, she joked about Alessi’s fussing killing everybody else’s vibe.

Lauren also showed some adorable clips where she was trying to talk about the app they were using, and she could hardly get a word out as Alessi was busy grabbing her face. So far, it looks as if Alessi, Lauren, and Arie Luyendyk are having an amazing trip in France and The Bachelor fans cannot wait to see more updates from them.