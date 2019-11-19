Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Flaunts Taut Abs In Yellow Crop Top & Matching Pants

Gabby Epstein posted a series of new photos to her Instagram page in which she rocks revealing clothes that are set to brighten her fans’ feed. On Monday, November 18, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a slideshow of herself in a bright two-piece set that showcases her enviable abs.

Because the model used an expletive in the caption, her post can’t be embedded within this article. However, users wishing to take a peek at the photos can do so here. In the pics, Epstein rocked a bright yellow crop top with thin straps that tie up behind her neck. The top also features a low-cut neckline that teases a bit of her cleavage.

Epstein teamed her top with a pair of matching pants that sit just above her bellybutton, putting her abs fully on display. The pants are skintight, which highlights her curvy hips and booty, in addition to her strong legs. According to her caption, the set is from Oh Polly, a brand Epstein often gives a shoutout to on her Instagram feed.

The series shows Epstein posing on a sidewalk in what looks to be an upscale neighborhood in Beverly Hills, California, as she indicated via the geotag paired with the photos.

In the caption, Epstein announced her plans for the coming days.

“[M]ight f*ck around and see frozen 2 alone this week,” she wrote.

Since going live, the post — which Epstein shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 38,700 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,400 comments to the photos.

Loading...

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for the Australian model.

“You look absolutely stunning Gabby, hope you have an amazing week!!” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a heart and a face blowing a heart kiss emoji.

“You look stunning in everything but you got that shape wear popping [three fire emoji] Team Gabby in the Frozen 2 Solo Event,” said another fan, including a pink heart after the comment.

Epstein has been setting her Instagram on fire this week. As The Inquisitr has recently pointed out, Epstein took to her social media a few days ago to post a photo in which she rocked a tiny purple string bikini that left little to the imagination. Once again, she was in Los Angeles, where she recently relocated from her native Australia.