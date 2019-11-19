Rosie O’Donnell Is ‘Hoping For The Best’ Following Rumored Split From Fiancee Elizabeth Rooney

The TV personality says she's taking things slow with her police officer girlfriend after proposing to her last year.

Rosie O’Donnell is hoping that things will work out with her fiancee, Elizabeth Rooney. The 57-year-old talk show host and comedian said she is doing well amid reports that she recently split from her 34-year-old police officer girlfriend.

Last month, reports surfaced that Rosie and her fiancee called it quits after two years together. The couple appeared to delete all traces of each other from their Instagram pages.

In a new interview with Extra, Rosie addressed the rumors. The mom of five said dating in the public eye is never easy and that she knows gossip about her love life comes with the turf.

“I’m good,” Rosie said when asked about the status of her relationship with Rooney. “We are still figuring things out — it’s hard in the public light… It’s hard for a person who is a normal person in a normal job. I’m kind of used to it… We are trying to figure it out… I am a hopeful person and I am hoping for the best.”

Rosie also told Us Weekly that a reconciliation with Rooney could be in the works.

“We’re trying to work out what’s going on,” Rosie said. “She’s a police officer and she’s young and there’s a lot of attention on [us]. We’re just taking it slow.”

The TV personality confirmed that she is not dating anyone else and has no plans to.

While she appeared to be solo at a Rosie’s Theater Kids annual fall gala in New York City on Monday, Rosie added that her children were her dates for the celebration. Although Rooney was nowhere in sight, Rosie later posted an Instagram photo as she posed with two of her teen children, Vivienne and Blake.

In the comments section to the photo, fans raved about how happy and healthy Rosie looks despite her in-limbo relationship status.

Rosie previously told Us Weekly that she had “no wedding plans” with Rooney after popping the question to her last year. The former View co-host explained that her nuptials with Rooney were put on hold to allow Rosie’s autistic 6-year-old daughter, Dakota, to get to know her future stepmom. Rosie explained that “Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days” and that Dakota was getting comfortable with the idea of having “two mommies, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

Rosie was married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007 and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. She had previously vowed never to get married again, so fans were stunned when she proposed to Rooney last fall.