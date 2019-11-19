Swedish Stunner Kelly Gale Shimmies On The Beach In A Pink Bikini In Slow-Motion Video

Kelly Gale is shaking things up on Instagram — literally.

On Tuesday, November 19, the Swedish stunner shared a sizzling new video to her page that was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. The post included a short, slow-motion video clip of the 24-year-old standing on the beach with a beautiful sunset providing a breathtaking background behind her.

If the setting of Kelly’s new Instagram upload didn’t catch her followers’ eyes, the model herself likely did the job. The brunette bombshell was putting on quite a show by shimmying her chest while wearing a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s itty-bitty swimwear boasted a bright pink color that nearly matched the sunset and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The two-piece included a tiny triangle top that was hardly enough to contain her assets as they bounced around, threatening to spill out and become exposed in their entirety. Fortunately, Kelly’s bikini did the trick and kept everything in place, though an ample amount of cleavage was still well within eyesight as she performed her sexy dance for the camera.

The bottom half of the babe’s swimwear provided quite the view as well. Kelly’s tiny bikini bottoms covered only what was necessary, featuring a daring high-cut that left her toned legs fully on display. It also had a thin, curved waistband that was tied in delicate bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

The model appeared to have already spent plenty of time on the beach before the video was taken, as her dark tresses were slightly damp and worn down in beachy waves. She also went makeup free for her day by the ocean. This allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Kelly’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 116,000 times and has racked up over 33,000 likes after just one hour of going live to Instagram. Hundreds of fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

“Ok, that just made my week,” said another.

“Bless up to you queen,” commented a third.

Though she’s not always dancing for the camera, Kelly is hardly a stranger to showing off her assets on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her again standing on the beach, this time showing off her peachy derrière in a cheeky bikini. The snap also proved to be popular with her fans, earning over 42,000 likes since being added to her feed.