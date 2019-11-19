‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Gives Steffy Some Parenting Advice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 20 tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will dish out some parenting advice to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The dressmaker will tell his daughter not to make the same mistakes that he did, per Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

After Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) got him out of her house, Ridge will make his way to the cliff house. He has a lot on his mind and needs to speak to his daughter to gain some clarity. Lately, Steffy has provided him with some solid advice and supported him after he left Brooke’s house.

Ridge will confirm that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had been correct. Thomas did sign the adoption papers, and gave custody to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) now officially had “Mommy Hope” in his life. Unfortunately, the problem was not so much the relationship between Thomas and Hope, but Hope and Brooke’s interference in his son’s life. They took it upon themselves to decide that Thomas wasn’t good enough when it wasn’t any of their business in the first place.

The soap opera spoilers also state that he will shock Steffy when he tells her that Thomas was not an innocent bystander either. The designer bargained his son for a roll in the hay with Hope. However, Hope refused and Thomas signed the adoption papers anyway.

Steffy gives Ridge a piece of her mind about what Brooke is capable of.

Steffy and Ridge will discuss why Thomas would want to give Hope equal rights to his son. They may realize that Thomas’ behavior is not rational. Or perhaps they may even blame it all on Hope again. After all, Ridge accused Hope of manipulating his son for the custodial rights of Douglas.

Ridge will also give Steffy some fatherly advice, according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. He will tell her that he wants her to be a better parent than what he was. The dressmaker has plenty of regrets about what he put his own children through. And thanks to Thomas, Ridge feels as if he abandoned his children when they needed him the most.

Steffy may take her father’s advice, but she’s already streets ahead of her father, mother, and Brooke. She, Liam, and Hope agreed to raise their daughters as sisters. They are trying to let Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) develop a close bond. And that is something that she and Hope were never allowed to experience.