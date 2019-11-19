Ohio Family Raising Funds For Their Son’s Rare Disorders Shocked By Signs Telling Them To Let Their Baby Die

'It's called Darwinism. Happy Holidays,' the signs read.

An Ohio family trying to raise money to care for their sick infant says that a neighbor is posting signs around town reading, “Let the baby die,” Toledo’s WTVG reports.

KC Ahlers is the dad of baby RJ, who has a multitude of illnesses that are threatening his life. He’s been diagnosed with agenesis of the corpus callosum, which affects brain development, and mosaic trisomy 9 syndrome, a rare chromosomal disorder. Only about 50 percent of infants born with mosaic trisomy 9 syndrome survive to age 2, according to Fox News.

Unfortunately, the family has found themselves stymied by their insurance company, which has deemed some of the treatment RJ needs “not medically necessary.” What’s more, insurance only goes so far, and the family has found itself with mounting medical bills.

Back in October, the family raised several thousand dollars to pay for expensive genetic testing for the baby. Now, they’re attempting to raise at least $20,000 to cover the baby’s medical bills. A GoFundMe campaign has, as of this writing, raised just over $31,000.

To raise awareness of the 4-month-old son’s needs, KC put up six signs around an area mall telling townsfolk how they can donate. However, last Friday, he found that someone had printed their own signs and put some up next to KC’s.

“Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy Holidays.”

KC says that it looked like even more signs had been put up, but a good Samaritan took them down.

"Let the baby die." That's the message written on a sign directed at a local baby battling two rare diseases. Tonight, the father is speaking out against the cruelty. It's a story you'll only see on 13abc. Tune in to Action News at 11. pic.twitter.com/itG2xZmDPH — Micaela Marshall 13abc (@MMarshallTV) November 16, 2019

The dad says that, though the signs appear to have come from someone with hate in their hearts, he’s not going to let it ruin his efforts.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred. We want to battle hatred with love,” he said.

Loading...

As for the person putting up the hateful signs, KC says he hopes that person gets help.

“We obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed and we hope they get help. But, we’re going to keep taking your signs down as we see them because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love,” he said.

On Monday, RJ’s mom, Angela Ahlers, wrote on the family’s GoFundMe that she is at a loss for words over the amount of support the family has received ever since the news of the signs went viral.

“If this little miracle can teach us all to love more and hate less we can all change the world,” she writes.