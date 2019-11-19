Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Her Extreme Hourglass Figure In Workout Clothes

Tammy Hembrow shared a hot new update to her Instagram page, which is giving her fans something to talk about. On Tuesday, November 19, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself rocking a workout set that highlights her famous curves.

In the photo, Hembrow is seen outdoors striking a flattering pose. The 25-year-old mother of two wore a nude, pinkish workout set that features a sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders. In addition, the bra boasts a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, helping accentuate the fitness model’s buxom physique. The top has a thick waistband that hugs her torso closely, highlighting Hembrow’s itty-bitty waist.

Hembrow teamed her top with a pair of yoga pants that sit over her bellybutton, exposing her toned upper abs. The set sports a textured fabric that attaches to Hembrow’s every curve, putting her hourglass figure front and center. According to the tag she added to the photo, the set is from Women’s Best, a brand of sports nutrition and sportswear for women. As she indicated at the top where the geotag is generally placed, this post is a paid ad for Women’s Best.

The photo shows Hembrow posing with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further showcases her famous fit body. She also has her arms up by her hair in a flattering way.

Hembrow wore her blond tresses up in a tight bun. She completed her look by wearing mascara, which gives her eyes extra depth. A touch of bronzer on her cheeks helped accentuate her facial structure, while the nude color of her lips allowed the attention to remain on her eyes.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Hembrow shared with her 10.1 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 100,000 likes within just a few hours of being published. The same time period also brought in upward of 430 comments, proving to be an immediate hit with her fans.

Users of the social media app used the opportunity to ask Hembrow questions about the brand and to rave about her flawless beauty and physique in the comments section.

“You must be a parking ticket because I see fine all over! Just want to say you are extremely beautiful!” one user wrote.

“BODY GOALS,” said another, trailing the words with a pink heart.

“Love their activewear. So comfy,” a third user chimed in.