Lisa Vanderpump Discusses A Potential Spinoff With Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz At TomTom

Lisa Vanderpump opened TomTom last year in Los Angeles.

Lisa Vanderpump opened TomTom restaurant and bar in Los Angeles last August. Yet, will she soon launch a new Vanderpump Rules spinoff series from the location?

At BravoCon 2019 in New York City over the weekend, she and her co-stars, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, the co-owners of TomTom, sipped on Pepsi’s non-alcoholic, Vanderpump-inspired beverage, Pepsi Sparkling Rosé. While there, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member opened up about the possibility of a new show based out of TomTom.

“No, I don’t think so,” Vanderpump told E! News on November 16. “Nobody’s told me and I’d probably know first.”

Although Bravo TV fans shouldn’t anticipate seeing Sandoval and Schwartz in their own show, Vanderpump assured viewers that there was plenty to look forward to in the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which includes new cast member Max Boyens, who works as the manager of TomTom.

“There’s new people on this season, of course, but that’s not a TomTom spinoff. Vanderpump is almost about me and my businesses,” she explained.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, the show was launched in January 2013 and based around the people who were working at her Los Angeles restaurant, SUR Restaurant and Lounge. It is located just around the block from TomTom and Pump, which is also owned by Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz attend BravoCon’s Vanderpump Rules After Party at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo for Getty Images

Also during her interview with E! News, Vanderpump applauded Vanderpump Rules for continuously showcasing authentic relationships on their series. After all, when it comes to reality shows, failing to have authenticity often leads to the end of a show’s run.

“I felt that we had [authenticity] and I felt that, you know, we’ve got a lot of people, I have 400 people work for me,” she shared. “I have a lot of people who don’t want to be on the show and a lot of people that do, but you can’t just pop in and start filming, you have to kind of be connected.”

Throughout the past several years, Sandoval and Schwartz have been close friends. Yet, while they’ve had slight tiffs on the show, their TomTom restaurant has seen tons of success over the past year and a half.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz attend BravoCon’s Vanderpump Rules After Party. Astrid Stawiarz / Bravo for Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pepsi teamed up with Bravo TV prior to this past weekend’s event and created their limited beverage specifically for the network’s fans and the stars of their many shows. In a press release, Pepsi Sparkling Rosé was described as a zero-calorie, Rosé-flavored soda with a light and bubbly taste.

This was the first time Pepsi teamed up with the network.