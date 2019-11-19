Celine Dion ‘Keeping Everything Open’ When It Comes To Finding Love Again

While promoting her new album, Courage, Celine Dion has admitted she is open to finding new love again four years after the passing of her husband, Rene Angelil, per Music News.

The “Love Me Back to Life” hitmaker told Today that she wasn’t ready to date again in September but did reveal on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live this past Monday that she’s “keeping everything open” when it comes to finding love again.

“I don’t date. I don’t have a boyfriend and you know, it doesn’t mean that I will not find someone in my life. If I do, that would be great. If I don’t, that would be great, because I am still in love,” Celine said.

“Once you’re in love so much, you know, I’ve been living all my life with Rene. He is still within me. I see him through the eyes of my children every day. I’m so passionate about life and I’m so lucky to have my three beautiful sons,” the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress continued.

Celine was left heartbroken when Rene passed away following a battle with throat cancer in January 2016. Not only were the two married, Rene also managed Celine’s career. The pair had three children together — Rene-Charles, 18, and nine-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Celine mentioned that if she were to get into a new relationship, she wouldn’t hide it from the public and would tell Andy if there was anything to reveal.

“If I do, I’ll come back and tell you,” The “Taking Chances” chart-topper insisted.

She said she wouldn’t hide a future relationship from the world because she’s been an open book all her life.

Earlier this year, rumors were circulating that she was dating one of her dancers, Pepe Munoz. Celine shut that down by stating that Munoz is gay and that they are simply just close friends.

Courage is Celine’s first English album in six years and consists of lyrics about loss and rebirth, according to a review in The Guardian. It was recorded in the aftermath of her husband’s death and was released through Columbia Records on November 15.

To support the LP, she is currently performing in a world tour that goes by the same name. She kicked off the tour in Quebec City in September and will continue across North America until March.

For her setlist, some songs are performed in English and others in French. Celine will treat fans to new tracks from her latest record as well as some of her greatest hits, including “All By Myself,” “My Heart Will Go On,” and “The Power of Love,” to name a few.