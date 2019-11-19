Prison Guards Responsible For Jeffrey Epstein’s Safety Reportedly Arrested, Held In Custody

Two of the prison guards that were responsible for convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein‘s safety checks were reportedly arrested earlier this morning, reports CNBC. The two men are expected to appear later in federal court on the charges.

The charges come around two months after the headline-grabbing supposed suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, who had been in jail on a number of charges — including sex trafficking — that could have earned him around 45 years in prison.

While awaiting his trial, the disgraced billionaire had been held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. In addition, Epstein was placed in a special section of the jail that was reserved for inmates who were judged to be either a risk to other prisoners or themselves.

Epstein allegedly attempted suicide in late July, and was quickly placed on suicide watch immediately following the attempt. However, his suicide watch was lifted just six days later, on July 29. Though guards were still supposed to check consistently on the former man-about-town, Epstein nevertheless managed successfully to commit suicide just 12 days after his first attempt.

The death of arguably the most infamous prisoner in the country garnered incredible outrage, and as a result, multiple investigations were launched into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death.

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Attorney General William Barr said at the time. “In addition to the F.B.I.’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General, who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” (via The New York Times).

Accordingly, Barr removed Hugh Hurwitz, director of the Bureau of Prisons, and replaced him with Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, the prison agency’s director from 1992 until 2003. In addition, he replaced the top official at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and placed two guards on leave, citing a preliminary investigation found “serious irregularities at the center,” (via The Washington Post).

The two guards who were given leave are believed to be the same men who are now facing charges.

The Metropolitan Correctional Facility in lower Manhattan. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

The irregularities mentioned by Barr centered on suspicious logs. Though the logs claimed that Epstein had been checked on regularly, investigators believed that the checks did not happen and that the logs were falsified, according to anonymous sources.

In addition, the corrections officers union also claimed that the jail where Epstein was held was notoriously understaffed, and its officers routinely received overtime shifts that resulted in long hours with few breaks.

The mysterious circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death have given way not only to outrage, but also to conspiracy. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, had a separate autopsy conducted which showed additional injuries suggesting foul play, and it has even become an online meme.